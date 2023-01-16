Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a “mental health crisis,” a county sheriff said Monday.

Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.

Authorities found the sons, ages 9 and 3, and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, which is around 20 miles northwest of Detroit.

Investigators also found a 10-year-old girl and brought her to a local hospital, where Bouchard said on Monday she was in stable condition. The girl had knocked on a door and said that her “family was dead in a field,” Bouchard said.

Family members attempted to help Cannady before she left with her children, but she refused, Bouchard said. When the family arrived in the wooded field, Cannady told her children to lie down and sleep. The two sons and their mother died of hypothermia, according to an autopsy report.

Bouchard advocated for better mental health support at the Monday press conference, saying there is “so much more” to be done regarding crisis response and long-term solutions.

“It takes strength to ask for help. It’s not weakness,” he said. “It’s encouraged.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truckers honor Blaze Himle
Hundreds of truckers honor Wabasha County boy killed in snowmobile crash
Th 69th annual Eagles 5th District Cancer Telethon airs Jan. 14 & 15 on KTTC.
HOW TO WATCH, DONATE: The 69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Dodge County Sheriff's Office rescue Ranger
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office unveils new life-saving equipment
69th Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than $1 million for cancer research.
69th Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than $1 million raised for cancer research

Latest News

Teresa Chapman
Teresa Chapman steps down as Eagles Cancer Telethon executive director
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
Teresa Chapman
Honoring Teresa Chapman
Paw Pals
Paw Pals
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction