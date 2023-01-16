Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body

The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.(KPHO, KSWO, CADDO CO. SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAND OUT, MARICOPA COUNTY COURT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday.

The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Authorities determined Athena was missing after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone on Jan. 10 outside of the home of the couple who had been caring for the sisters in Cyril, a city of around 800 people located about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested Thursday in Phoenix and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. He faces charges of first-degree murder and child neglect, according to the OSBI.

Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested in Oklahoma and faces two counts of child neglect. The OSBI said she is related to the sisters.

Neighbors in an Oklahoma town react to news of a couple arrested in connection to the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl. (KOKH, GOOGLE EARTH, CNN)

Jail records do not list attorneys for either who could comment on the accusations against them.

Areas of Caddo County, where Cyril is located, are being searched for Athena’s remains, the OSBI said Monday. The agency asked the public not to search for Athena’s remains, saying that people could end up trespassing or contaminating potential evidence.

The sisters’ biological parents have been interviewed by authorities and are cooperating with the investigation, the OSBI said. Athena’s sister was taken into protective custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truckers honor Blaze Himle
Hundreds of truckers honor Wabasha County boy killed in snowmobile crash
Th 69th annual Eagles 5th District Cancer Telethon airs Jan. 14 & 15 on KTTC.
HOW TO WATCH, DONATE: The 69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Dodge County Sheriff's Office rescue Ranger
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office unveils new life-saving equipment
69th Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than $1 million for cancer research.
69th Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than $1 million raised for cancer research

Latest News

Teresa Chapman
Teresa Chapman steps down as Eagles Cancer Telethon executive director
Teresa Chapman
Honoring Teresa Chapman
Paw Pals
Paw Pals
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction