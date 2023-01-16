Rochester hosts annual We Have a Dream celebration

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In honor of MLK Day, the city of Rochester hosted its annual We Have a Dream celebration. It’s an annual community event to commemorate the life and work of MLK.

Every year, several Rochester organizations put on a We Have a Dream Celebration for MLK Day.

“We must address and acknowledge our fears of one another, interrupt our biases and forge deep, human relationships if we are to heal and move together,” Rochester Diversity Council president Sumedha Penheiter said.

There were several speeches including poetry readings from the winners of the MLK Youth Poetry Contest. Speakers also talked about the history of Dr. King and other social justice leaders.

“When you look at Dr. King, Rosa Parks, Ida B. Wells, these are ordinary people who became extraordinary,” Rochester NAACP President Walé Elegbede said.

One of the goals of the program is to create community and conversation.

“We work to create a curious society where people authentically listen to one another with an open heart and an open mind,” keynote speaker Kevin Lindsey said.

After the program, dozens of community members marched around downtown Rochester in honor of Dr. King. There was also a Community People’s Program at the Civic Theater and an MLK commemorative celebration and birthday party following the program this afternoon.

