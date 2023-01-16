Rain arrives overnight; Another winter storm later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have enjoyed a very mild and pleasant weekend across the region and are now looking ahead to a more active weather week. Our next weather-maker arrives overnight, bringing isolated to scattered rain showers after 2 am. Temperatures will remain mild in the low to mid-30s with breezy south winds at 10-20 mph.

Precip timing (KTTC)

Rain will become more widespread after 5 am Monday and continue throughout the day, with a few lulls in the rain are possible during the mid-afternoon. Daytime temperatures will be mild in the mid to upper 30s with breezy winds. Rain showers are expected to continue into the evening before changing over to a wintry mix and light snow around midnight. Isolated wintry mix and snow are possible through the Tuesday morning commute before drying out for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will hover near freezing in the low 30s.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Anywhere from 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rainfall is possible during this time will little to no snowfall accumulation expected. Watch out for slick spots during the Tuesday morning commute.

A brief break in the precipitation is expected Wednesday with mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph with highs in the upper 20s.

Our next weather-maker is expected to arrive late Wednesday night and continue into Thursday. There are still several details to work out with this particular system, like strength and storm track, but what we do know is that snow will be the main precipitation type. Some accumulation is anticipated, but it’s too early to determine the exact totals.

Quieter weather settles into the region just in time for the weekend with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies expected. Temperatures will remain seasonably warm in the mid to upper 20s.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

