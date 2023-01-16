The purpose of Paw Pals

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – When families arrive at the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, they’ve often had to leave their beloved pets back home with family or friends.

Thankfully, the Ronald McDonald House has a pet therapy program, Paw Pals. It offers children and their families the opportunity to connect with pet therapy dogs who visit the House on a regular basis with their dedicated owners – offering smiles, a sense of home and a buddy who will always listen.

Learn more about Paw Pals and its impact here.

