The purpose of Paw Pals

Ronald McDonald House
Ronald McDonald House(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – When families arrive at the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, they’ve often had to leave their beloved pets back home with family or friends.

Thankfully, the Ronald McDonald House has a pet therapy program, Paw Pals. It offers children and their families the opportunity to connect with pet therapy dogs who visit the House on a regular basis with their dedicated owners – offering smiles, a sense of home and a buddy who will always listen.

Learn more about Paw Pals and its impact here.

