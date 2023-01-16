Ootori Sushi participates in Rochester Restaurant Week

Sushi spot in Rochester
Sushi spot in Rochester(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 16, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sammi Loo is the owner and head chef of Ootori Sushi in Rochester. She joined Midwest Access on Monday to share more about Rochester Restaurant Week.

According to Experience Rochester, it will be from Monday, January 16 to Sunday, January 22, where more than 30 participating restaurants will feature promotional lunch and dinner menus including two or three-course prix fixe meals with special pricing.

Here is a look at Ootori Sushi’s menu.

