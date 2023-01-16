One arrested after over 50 grams of cocaine, fentanyl found at Austin restaurant

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – A search warrant served at an Austin restaurant resulted in the arrest of one Austin man after police found more than 50 grams of cocaine and suspected fentanyl.

According to the Austin Police Department, it served a search warrant at 3401 W Oakland Ave. which includes the restaurant Wing Bazaar.

Over 50 grams of cocaine was located along with suspected fentanyl.

Terry Heggs, 39, was arrested and charges are pending review by the Mower County Attorney’s Office.

Officers from the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team and South-Central Minnesota Drug Task Force all assisted on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

