Light rain today; snow is likely late this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our weather today looks and feels more like mid-March than mid-January thanks to a storm system that is bringing gray and wet conditions to the region to start the week. Instead of the snow that would be more typical for this time of year, we’ll have occasional light rain throughout the day with temperatures in the mid-30s to low-40s across the area.

Rain will continue through this evening before changing to light, wet snow late in the night, but little if any accumulation is expected. Temperatures will hover in the low 30s with a light northwest breeze.

After some light snow in the morning that may lead to some slick patches on roads and highways, we’ll have gray skies and brisk northwest winds for the rest of the day and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s. Wind chill levels will be in the 20s for the most part on Tuesday.

A larger storm system will bear down on the region late Wednesday and light snow will likely spread across the area starting in the mid to late evening. Snow may become heavy at times overnight into early Thursday morning and several inches of accumulation will be possible, the heaviest snowfall likely accumulating in north Iowa. Snow will wind down in the mid-morning to early afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 20s during the afternoon with a brisk northwest breeze.

We’ll enjoy perhaps a few glimpses at the sun on Friday while colder, drier air settles into the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-20s with a brisk northwest breeze.

The weekend looks sunnier across the area with seasonably cold conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid-20s Saturday and then the upper 20s on Sunday.

