Hundreds of dancers gather for Paradigm Dance Workshop

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some area dancers got some top-notch training today from world renowned choreographers and master instructors.

Paradigm Dance Project hosted its first dance workshop at the Hilton in Rochester.

More than 100 dancers signed up to train with industry professionals to improve their techniques and learn some new moves. The workshop is for all ages and abilities.

Instructors taught a variety of dance styles from contemporary, jazz, and ballet to musical theater.

Some of the instructors have competed in Dancing with the Stars, performed at the MTV movie awards and competed in the World of Dance.

“It [Dance] benefits you in all those areas. From personal expression to moving your body, to being able to express yourself without words. To be able to move your body on hours on end, your body becomes physically fit as well within the technique and also the discipline,” hip-hop instructor Garran Reese said.

Paradigm Dance Project plans to host more workshops in the summer and instructors say they will definitely be back to Rochester next year.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.