Free tax help available for some Olmsted County residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With tax season nearly here, the Rochester Salvation Army wants to remind residents of free tax help available for Olmsted County residents who qualify.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program starts scheduling appointments Monday.

According to the Salvation Army, the VITA program helps around 2,000 Olmsted County households every year.

It’s a free service for people who make less than $54,000 a year, people with disabilities and senior citizens. Residents can call 211 (800-543-7709) to schedule an appointment.

The appointments run February 1 through April 18.

Locations for appointments include the Rochester Salvation army, 125 LIVE, the Hawthorne Education Center, the Mantorville Senior Center, and the Stewartville Center for Active Adults.

