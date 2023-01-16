Free tax help available for some Olmsted County residents

tax
tax(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With tax season nearly here, the Rochester Salvation Army wants to remind residents of free tax help available for Olmsted County residents who qualify.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program starts scheduling appointments Monday.

According to the Salvation Army, the VITA program helps around 2,000 Olmsted County households every year.

It’s a free service for people who make less than $54,000 a year, people with disabilities and senior citizens. Residents can call 211 (800-543-7709) to schedule an appointment.

The appointments run February 1 through April 18.

Locations for appointments include the Rochester Salvation army, 125 LIVE, the Hawthorne Education Center, the Mantorville Senior Center, and the Stewartville Center for Active Adults.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police searching for suspects who stole $4.3K worth of memory supplements
Rochester police searching for suspects who stole $4.3K worth of memory supplements
Th 69th annual Eagles 5th District Cancer Telethon airs Jan. 14 & 15 on KTTC.
HOW TO WATCH, DONATE: The 69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon
Truckers honor Blaze Himle
Hundreds of truckers honor Wabasha County boy killed in snowmobile crash
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
gavel
Former Rochester police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct

Latest News

69th Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than $1 million
69th Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than $1 million
69th Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than $1 million for cancer research.
69th Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than $1 million raised for cancer research
Th 69th annual Eagles 5th District Cancer Telethon airs Jan. 14 & 15 on KTTC.
HOW TO WATCH, DONATE: The 69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon
Dodge County Sheriff's Office rescue Ranger
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office unveils new life-saving equipment