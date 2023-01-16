Art4Trails Finds New Home at Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Art4Trails is a public art initiative to promote local artists and enhance Rochester public parks by installing original art along Rochester’s bike trails. Since its inception in 2016, its juried art competitions have commissioned 13 permanent and 16 temporary sculptures and unveiled the work of 24 local and regional artists.

Now, Art4Trails and Rochester Art Center have announced Art4Trails will become a program of the Rochester Art Center this year. Art4Trails has long collaborated with the Rochester Art Center on its selection process and events, and the Rochester Art Center has provided a website for Art4Trails since its inception.

