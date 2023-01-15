Town of Geneva holds auction for cancer research

GENEVA, Minn. (KTTC) – Early Saturday Geneva held its cancer auction hoping to get some last-minute donations for the Rochester Eagles Cancer Telethon. Geneva held its first auction for cancer research the weekend prior.

This auction had anything from deviled eggs to artwork. Last year Geneva raised more than $145k for cancer research. While Geneva is trying raise a sizeable donation for the Eagles Cancer Telethon, they say it’s a success if they raise a dollar more than what they started with.

“The auction is so far, you meet so many people, you here so many awesome stories, generous people, it’s just amazing. Then later one we lost a girl here in town, so they are doing some special things for her today too,” Secretary Barb Kuchenbecker said.

Geneva will present its check on Sunday at the Eagles Cancer Telethon.

