Rochester Dance Fitness hosts 2023 Dance Party

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a “Boogie Wonderland” at the Rochester Athletic Club Saturday morning at the 2023 Dance Party hosted by Rochester Dance FITness.

Around 50 people showed up and showed off their moves, no matter if they had “two left feet” or not.

The dance party focused on just getting the body moving and bringing a group of people together.

Although the event was not new, Saturday’s dance party was the first since the pandemic with the goal to bring everyone together again and heal the rift between participants and the instructors that developed during the pandemic.

Rita Hawkins, a dance fitness instructor at the Rochester Athletic Club mentioned, “Dance is something that no matter where you are in your life, in your journey, it brings you joy.“It’s good for the mind, body, and soul and you feel that music and you start to just move and have a good time. And that’s what we’re here to celebrate today, 2023 and all it hopes to bring.”

Rochester Dance FITness plans to host more dance parties throughout the year that are bigger, more celebratory events than their regular classes.

For more information on how to register for classes at the Rochester Athletic Club, including dance fitness classes, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police searching for suspects who stole $4.3K worth of memory supplements
Rochester police searching for suspects who stole $4.3K worth of memory supplements
Open
Rochester businesses open in spite of cost, other challenges
gavel
Former Rochester police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct
HyVee
Counterfeit $100 bills passed at Rochester Hy-Vee
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Hundreds of truckers honor Wabasha County boy killed in crash
Hundreds of truckers honor Wabasha County boy killed in crash
Truckers honor Blaze Himle
Hundreds of truckers honor Wabasha County boy killed in snowmobile crash
Geneva holds auction for cancer research.
Town of Geneva holds auction for cancer research
Lyle raises more than $3.3 million for cancer research.
Lyle area auction kicks off day two with more than $39k