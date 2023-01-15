Rochester Dance Fitness hosts 2023 Dance Party

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a “Boogie Wonderland” at the Rochester Athletic Club Saturday morning at the 2023 Dance Party hosted by Rochester Dance FITness.

Around 50 people showed up and showed off their moves, no matter if they had “two left feet” or not.

The dance party focused on just getting the body moving and bringing a group of people together.

Although the event was not new, Saturday’s dance party was the first since the pandemic with the goal to bring everyone together again and heal the rift between participants and the instructors that developed during the pandemic.

Rita Hawkins, a dance fitness instructor at the Rochester Athletic Club mentioned, “Dance is something that no matter where you are in your life, in your journey, it brings you joy.“It’s good for the mind, body, and soul and you feel that music and you start to just move and have a good time. And that’s what we’re here to celebrate today, 2023 and all it hopes to bring.”

Rochester Dance FITness plans to host more dance parties throughout the year that are bigger, more celebratory events than their regular classes.

For more information on how to register for classes at the Rochester Athletic Club, including dance fitness classes, click here.

