Mild & breezy weekend; Tracking two storm systems next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed some pleasant sunshine early in the day with above normal temps and breezy winds. The remainder of the weekend will be quiet with temperatures staying mild overnight in the mid to upper 20s. Clouds will increase throughout the night with strong south winds at 10-15 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Another mild day is in store for Sunday with highs in the mid-30s and mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be strong out of the south at 10-15 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Our next weather-maker arrives late Sunday night lasting into early Tuesday morning. Isolated to scattered rain showers are expected to move in after 9 pm and become more widespread overnight. Scattered to widespread rain is expected Monday before changing over to a wintry mix and snow late Monday night, which will linger into early Tuesday morning. Upwards of 0.50″ of rainfall is expected during this time with little to no snowfall accumulation anticipated.

The majority of Tuesday will be dry and quiet with temperatures remaining mild in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures will cool slightly for the remainder of the week, but will still be warmer than average. Wednesday will feature overcast skies with highs in the upper 20s.

Our second weather-maker for the week is expected to arrive late Wednesday night and last throughout most of Thursday. Snow will be the main precipitation type with this system, but there are still several questions, including storm track and strength. Keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days as we learn more details.

