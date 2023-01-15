Lyle area auction kicks off day two with more than $39k.

LYLE, Minn. (KTTC) – With the Eagles Cancer Telethon just ahead, different organizations are pushing to collect the last of their donations.

Down in Lyle, today was day two of its cancer auction. As of this morning the town of Lyle had collected more than $39k.

This was the 44th cancer auction and over that span of time, Lyle has raised more than $3.3 million for cancer research.

Some notable items at the auction were a gift certificate for braces and a fishing trip to Canada. The chairman says it’s a whole lot of fun, but you’re guaranteed to leave with lighter pockets.

“A 13-year-old girl had cancer two years ago, she was diagnosed with cancer. She wrote up a little article and she had a volleyball that we played with, she was in sports, and she donated it to us and thanked everybody that has any part for raising money for cancer, she was in the house last night, she’s 15 today, cancer free, we sold that volleyball four times, five thousand dollars we raised” chairman Larry Ricke said.

Lyle will present their donation at the Eagles Cancer Telethon on Sunday.

