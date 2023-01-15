Hundreds of truckers honor Wabasha County boy killed in snowmobile crash

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Hundreds of truck drivers came out Saturday to honor the life of 12-year-old Blaze Himle, who was killed in a snowmobile crash Sunday.

The effort came about after Blaze’s family asked truck drivers to help honor their son, as he loved semi-trucks.

More than 300 truck drivers from all over the Midwest made a caravan from his funeral at First Lutheran Church in Lake City to his final resting place in Theilman.

The line of trucks was reportedly at least a half-mile long.

“When this happened, I just planned on having five six of us to get together and then it went overboard and the whole country knows about it now,” Organizer Erik Madison said. “The more trucks the merrier, so we’ll bring little blaze home with what he loves, trucks you know.”

People from all over have also been showing their support online by posting the hashtag #lightitupforblaze.

