Hundreds of truckers honor Wabasha County boy killed in snowmobile crash

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Hundreds of truck drivers came out Saturday to honor the life of 12-year-old Blaze Himle, who was killed in a snowmobile crash Sunday.

The effort came about after Blaze’s family asked truck drivers to help honor their son, as he loved semi-trucks.

More than 300 truck drivers from all over the Midwest made a caravan from his funeral at First Lutheran Church in Lake City to his final resting place in Theilman.

The line of trucks was reportedly at least a half-mile long.

“When this happened, I just planned on having five six of us to get together and then it went overboard and the whole country knows about it now,” Organizer Erik Madison said. “The more trucks the merrier, so we’ll bring little blaze home with what he loves, trucks you know.”

People from all over have also been showing their support online by posting the hashtag #lightitupforblaze.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police searching for suspects who stole $4.3K worth of memory supplements
Rochester police searching for suspects who stole $4.3K worth of memory supplements
Open
Rochester businesses open in spite of cost, other challenges
gavel
Former Rochester police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct
HyVee
Counterfeit $100 bills passed at Rochester Hy-Vee
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Hundreds of truckers honor Wabasha County boy killed in crash
Hundreds of truckers honor Wabasha County boy killed in crash
RAC 2023 Dance Party
Rochester Dance Fitness hosts 2023 Dance Party
Geneva holds auction for cancer research.
Town of Geneva holds auction for cancer research
Lyle raises more than $3.3 million for cancer research.
Lyle area auction kicks off day two with more than $39k