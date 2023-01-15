Dodge County Sheriff’s Office unveils new life-saving equipment

Dodge County Sheriff's Office rescue Ranger
Dodge County Sheriff's Office rescue Ranger(Dodge County Sheriff's Office)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled new equipment that will help with responding to emergencies.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office worked with L&L Hotrods in Kasson to create a custom rescue bed that will go on the agency’s rescue Ranger, which is an all-terrain vehicle.

According to DCSO, the bed accommodates victims, first responders and equipment. Its goal is to help victims that are especially difficult to get to. This could be incidents like snowmobile accidents, farm accidents or weather emergencies.

The new Ranger can be used year-round.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

