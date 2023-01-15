69th Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than $1 million raised for cancer research

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After more than 20 hours of live television and fundraising, the 69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon raised more than $1 million for cancer research.

$1,018,337 was the final total as the marathon broadcast signed off KTTC.

This was also the last year for telethon executive director Teresa Chapman. Before the final total was shared, Chapman thanked her family, the volunteers and everyone who has donated. She also introduced the next executive director, Brett Carlson.

