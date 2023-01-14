Suspect charged with murder in death of New Hampton man

Sayvonne Eugene Jordan
Sayvonne Eugene Jordan(Howard County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KTTC) – A Howard County man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of Jonathan Esparza.

Police said Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, on November 20th, the office, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a search warrant at 808 Main St. in Elma.

Authorities said during the course of the investigation, human remains were located on the property.

The remains were sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office and were determined to be that of Jonathan Esparza.

A charge of 1st degree murder has been filed on Sayvonne Eugene Jordan from Elma in relation to this investigation.

Jordan is currently being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Authorities said this homicide investigation is still an ongoing, active investigation.

More information will be released at a later date as it becomes available.

