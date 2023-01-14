Rochester Winter Scholastic Chess Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a game that requires strategy, discipline and patience and these days, the popularity of chess is higher than it’s been in decades.

From Netflix shows such as “The Queen’s Gambit” to its rock and roll superstar Magnus Carlsen, the popularity of chess whether playing face to face or even online, the battle to declare checkmate has never been stronger.

Rochester chess players and members of the U.S. Chess Federation battled it out on the boards for an in-person tournament earlier Saturday during the Winter Scholastic Chess Tournament.

“It may not seem like it, but it is a very social game and a very social community because a lot of people play online and streaming,” said Community Education Youth Coordinator, Josh Halverson.

The tournament wasn’t just for the pro’s, kids under ten, teenagers and plenty of adults took part in this annual tournament which is funded through a federal grant.

