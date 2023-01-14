Partly Cloudy and Breezy Saturday; Tracking Rain and Snow Next Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures across the region yesterday were seasonal - in the upper teens and low to mid-20s.

Yesterday's High Temperatures (KTTC)

Today’s high temperatures will be warmer and above average in the low to mid-30s. Skies today will be partly cloudy and it will be a bit breezy across the region with winds from the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible throughout the day.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Wind Speed & Gust Forecast (KTTC)

Low temperatures across the region tonight will be relatively comfortable, in the upper-20s and low-30s. Skies across the region will be mostly cloudy and breezy conditions will continue overnight with winds from the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour still gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Sunday are looking to be very nice - in the mid to upper-30s and some low-40s. Skies across the region will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy conditions will continue through the day with winds from the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour gusting to 30 miles per hour at times.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

The upcoming week is going to bring both rain and snow to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Temperatures to start the week will be in the upper-30s before temperatures drop back down into the low-30s and then into the 20s to round out the upcoming week. With these fluctuations in temperature - rain, snow, and a wintry mix are all at play this week. Precipitation on Monday across the region will mainly be rain, however, the chance for some mixing overnight Monday into early Tuesday cannot be ruled out. Snow returns to the region overnight Wednesday into Thursday with isolated snow showers expected across the region, however, some light mixing cannot be ruled out once again.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

