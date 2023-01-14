Lyle area cancer auction kicks off Eagles Cancer Telethon fundraising

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 44th annual Lyle Area Cancer Auction kicked off Friday in anticipation and support of the 69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon. Organizers in Lyle said their year-long preparations are all worth it when they get to hand the check off on stage.

“We give every penny we ever raise to the telethon,” Gary Ziegler, Director of the auction, said. “Because their three-cancer fighting entities they give to are all local. Mayo Cancer Center, the Arnold Institute, and the University of Minnesota. It don’t get no more local than that. That’s why we’ve been proud teammates of the Eagles Cancer Telethon for 44 years here in Lyle.”

Organizers for the Lyle Area Cancer Auction said their event is a strong community within a community that acts a bit like a support group.

“Raising money for cancer, that’s the big pay off, and seeing people that have gone through cancer and their expression,” auction Co-Chair Larry Rickle said. “I mean I’m getting a little choked up thinking about it. And just remembering the people that passed. Everybody has been touched by cancer. That’s why we do it.”

Organizers said the Lyle Area Cancer Auction has raised nearly $3.3 million.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of handcuffs.
Student arrested after threat found written in high school bathroom
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
HyVee
Counterfeit $100 bills passed at Rochester Hy-Vee
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Open
Rochester businesses open in spite of cost, other challenges

Latest News

Lyle area cancer auction
Lyle area cancer auction
Friday the 13th Flash Tattoo Sale
Friday the 13th flash tattoo sale
Earth
2022 Climate Report Released: 5th Hottest Year on Record
Mitchell's Movie Minute-Bad Guys
Mitchell's Movie Minute-Bad Guys