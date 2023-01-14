Lyle area cancer auction kicks off Eagles Cancer Telethon fundraising

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 44th annual Lyle Area Cancer Auction kicked off Friday in anticipation and support of the 69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon. Organizers in Lyle said their year-long preparations are all worth it when they get to hand the check off on stage.

“We give every penny we ever raise to the telethon,” Gary Ziegler, Director of the auction, said. “Because their three-cancer fighting entities they give to are all local. Mayo Cancer Center, the Arnold Institute, and the University of Minnesota. It don’t get no more local than that. That’s why we’ve been proud teammates of the Eagles Cancer Telethon for 44 years here in Lyle.”

Organizers for the Lyle Area Cancer Auction said their event is a strong community within a community that acts a bit like a support group.

“Raising money for cancer, that’s the big pay off, and seeing people that have gone through cancer and their expression,” auction Co-Chair Larry Rickle said. “I mean I’m getting a little choked up thinking about it. And just remembering the people that passed. Everybody has been touched by cancer. That’s why we do it.”

Organizers said the Lyle Area Cancer Auction has raised nearly $3.3 million.

