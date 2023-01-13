Seasonably cold today; warmer temps for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve reached what looks to be the coldest day of the week as Canadian air continues to blow into the region on brisk northwest winds ahead of high pressure that is approaching from the Plains. Morning clouds will eventually give way to bright sunshine in the afternoon hours while northwest winds slowly diminish, meaning our weather will improve through the course of the day. Temperatures will only climb a few degrees today, leveling off around 20 degrees in the afternoon with wind chill values in the single digits and low teens.

Temperatures will drop to the low teens late this evening before warmer air begins to build into the region and temperature readings will climb toward the 20s later in the night.

Bright sunshine and a gusty south breeze will help temperatures climb into the low and mid-30s on Saturday with abundant sunshine in the area. Temperatures will be a dozen degrees warmer than the seasonal average, however, the gusty nature of those winds will keep wind chill values in the low 20s for the most part.

Clouds will thicken early Sunday, but temperatures will still manage to reach the upper 30s in most of the area. A south breeze will help the warming cause but limit wind chill indices to the mid and upper 20s.

Warm air will linger in the area on Monday even as a storm system moves up the Mississippi Valley, bringing light rain to the area for much of the day. Fortunately, temperatures right now appear to remain above freezing, reducing the threat of freezing rain. Readings will be in the low 30s in the morning and afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

After a breezy and seasonably chilly Tuesday, A storm system from the southwest will bring a chance of snow to the area late Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, snowfall accumulation looks likely and high temperatures will cool to the low 30s and then upper 20s.

The end of the week and the following weekend look drier and more peaceful with seasonably cold high temperatures mainly in the mid-20s.

