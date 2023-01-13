Rochester police searching for suspects who stole $4.3K worth of memory supplements

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department is searching for two individuals who stole $4,300 worth of a memory loss deterrent called Prevagen.

According to the Facebook posts from RPD, the theft happened Thursday, Jan. 12 at Hy-Vee at West Circle Dr. NW.

If you know anything, contact Investigator Koch at 507-328-2731.

