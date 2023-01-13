Rochester businesses open in spite of cost, other challenges

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –It’s been a trying time for many downtown Rochester businesses, but a couple newly opened businesses are up for the challenge of navigating the business world in the wake of the pandemic.

The owner of Popus Gourmet Popcorn, as well as the owners of the newly re-opened Boxcar Hippie, provided a look into how they are facing the latest struggles in the Med City.

Popus Gourmet Popcorn Owner D’Angelo Tines told KTTC that running a business is all about the experience, saying he hoped shopping at his store is more than just the one-time exchange of buying his popcorn.

In recent months, several businesses in Peace Plaza and along Historic 3rd have admitted they were struggling to meet the financial hurdles of owning a business downtown.

Tines admitted the location of his store cost more, but wants to use the location to his advantage, hoping it will help his store ‘pop-out.’

“We’re probably paying a bit more to be downtown,” Tines said, “but we did the numbers, and we think it’s going to be worth it in the long run.”

Meanwhile, Boxcar Hippie reopened in its new spot earlier in January.

Owner Lindsay Zubay said it was an easy decision, given she and her partner already own Hot Chip, the restaurant now connected to the burrito joint.

Though the restaurant closed in September 2021 for a variety of reasons, Zubay says it was not impacted by potential rising costs of spaces in or near downtown.

“I do know that other people had concerns about being downtown,” Zubay said. “We’ve seen a lot of restaurants close downtown.”

Tines also expressed concerns, saying he won’t know for another year how challenging the costs of operating in downtown Rochester will be.

“I would have a better answer, in say, a year or two down the line,” Tines said. “We’ve only been open since November, so I only have such a small sample size.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.