Mild and quiet weekend ahead; Rain and snow chances return next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are wrapping up the work week on a quiet note and looking ahead to a mild weekend for the region. Cloudy skies remain for tonight with light winds out of the west at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will cool down into the low teens around midnight, before warming into the upper teens throughout the remainder of the night.

Weekend forecast (KTTC)

The weekend is shaping up to be mild and quiet with high pressure in control of the Upper Midwest. A mix of sun and clouds is expected Saturday with afternoon highs in the low 30s. Temperatures will warm slightly into the mid-30s by Sunday with overcast skies. Both days will be blustery with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Our next weather-maker arrives early next week, looking to impact our area Monday. With temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, the main precipitation type with this system will be rain.

Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid-30s into Tuesday with mainly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will dip slightly, for the mid and late week, but remain above average in the mid to upper 20s.

Winter weather potential (KTTC)

We’re also keeping an eye on a second weather maker for late next week. There are still several details to be worked out about this specific system, including the exact storm track. Currently, this system looks to bring some snow Wednesday night into Thursday with the greatest impacts expected to our south and east.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

