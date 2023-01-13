Former Rochester police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A former police officer was charged Friday with criminal sexual conduct that took place while off-duty.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), 22-year-old Timothy Morgenstern was an employee at the department for less than a year.

RPD received a report on Sept. 29, 2022 about off-duty conduct by Morgenstern and immediately took action.

The initial report was made to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and shared with RPD administration because the alleged crime took place in the City of Rochester.

Recognizing a conflict of interest, RPD requested OCSO conduct an independent, complete and thorough investigation.

RPD placed Morgenstern on administrative leave before his next shift. He was then terminated on October 6, 2022.

“The conduct outlined in this case is inconsistent with the core values of our department,” Chief Jim Franklin said.

Morgenstern was hired Oct. 7, 2021. During his brief time with the department he received two letters of appreciation and no discipline.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office referred the case to the Fillmore County Attorney’s Office for review.

Since it is an open and active case, no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.