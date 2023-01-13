Conquer Quitter’s Day in January 13

Conquer Quitter's Day
Conquer Quitter's Day(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s still time for all of us who are struggling with our New Year’s resolutions to be healthier. Before National Quitters Day on Friday, Jan. 13, Minnesota’s own Chef Marshall O’Brien has easy tips to stay on track:

  • Focusing on health outcomes rather than just nutritional content
  • How to choose good-for-you foods that taste good, too
  • Strategies for making a long-term plan that fits your lifestyle

Chef Marshall is sharing his tips as part of his new partnership with his Minnesota-based nutrition education partner Visualz, which creates resources for schools and public health.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of handcuffs.
Student arrested after threat found written in high school bathroom
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
HyVee
Counterfeit $100 bills passed at Rochester Hy-Vee
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Hundreds of passengers on an Amtrak train traveling to Florida were reportedly held on board in...
Amtrak trip turns into 37-hour ordeal; passengers on train for nearly 2 days

Latest News

Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘M3GAN,’ ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ and ‘The Bad Guys’
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Rochester State of the City
Rochester 2023 State of the City address