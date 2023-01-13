Cases of late-stage prostate cancer rising

Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to a recent study by the American Cancer Society, the risk of dying from cancer in the United States has fallen by nearly a third in three decades.

However, cases of late-stage prostate cancer are on the rise.

Between the years of 2014 and 2019, there was a three percent increase in prostate cancer. It’s the first increase in about 20 years.

A Mayo Clinic Urologist says incidents of prostate cancer were high in the mid-90s or early 2000s because of a push for more screenings.

In the early 2010s, the U.S. Prevention Services Task Force recommended against routine prostate screenings. The recommendation came after people were diagnosed with early, slow-moving cancer that was unlikely to kill them.

Because men are getting screened less or not at all, there is rise in late-stage cancer.

“The concern that we’re starting to see is an increase of incidents of later stage cancers, so more aggressive disease or metastatic disease are now more likely to be diagnosed than they were just 10 or 15 years ago,” Mayo Clinic urologist oncologist Matt Tollefson said.

Some of the symptoms of prostate cancer include difficulty urinating, blood in the urine and lower abdominal pain.

If you want to learn more about prostate cancer screenings, you can reach out to your primary care physician.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of handcuffs.
Student arrested after threat found written in high school bathroom
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
HyVee
Counterfeit $100 bills passed at Rochester Hy-Vee
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Hundreds of passengers on an Amtrak train traveling to Florida were reportedly held on board in...
Amtrak trip turns into 37-hour ordeal; passengers on train for nearly 2 days

Latest News

Earth
2022 Climate Report Released: 5th Hottest Year on Record
Mitchell's Movie Minute-Bad Guys
Mitchell's Movie Minute-Bad Guys
Friday the 13th Flash Tattoo Sale
Friday the 13th Flash Tattoo Sale
2022 Climate VOSOT
2022 Climate VOSOT
Comedian
Goonie’s Comedy Club Features: Justin Leon