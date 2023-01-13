2022 Climate Report Released: 5th Hottest Year on Record

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For decades, NASA and NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - have been keeping a careful watch on the earth’s climate, and they’re noticing a trend.

Each year, these two government agencies release an update to the hottest years on record and 2022 has now been added to the record books.

2022 was registered as the 5th hottest year on record.

Another thing that both NASA and NOAA do is keep an eye on things such as greenhouse gases and track potential climate solutions.

Last year, they launched a new GOES satellite, which are the main weather satellites to help track weather patterns across the globe.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of handcuffs.
Student arrested after threat found written in high school bathroom
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
HyVee
Counterfeit $100 bills passed at Rochester Hy-Vee
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Hundreds of passengers on an Amtrak train traveling to Florida were reportedly held on board in...
Amtrak trip turns into 37-hour ordeal; passengers on train for nearly 2 days

Latest News

Friday the 13th Flash Tattoo Sale
Friday the 13th flash tattoo sale
Mitchell's Movie Minute-Bad Guys
Mitchell's Movie Minute-Bad Guys
Friday the 13th Flash Tattoo Sale
Friday the 13th Flash Tattoo Sale
2022 Climate VOSOT
2022 Climate VOSOT