2022 Climate Report Released: 5th Hottest Year on Record

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For decades, NASA and NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - have been keeping a careful watch on the earth’s climate, and they’re noticing a trend.

Each year, these two government agencies release an update to the hottest years on record and 2022 has now been added to the record books.

2022 was registered as the 5th hottest year on record.

Another thing that both NASA and NOAA do is keep an eye on things such as greenhouse gases and track potential climate solutions.

Last year, they launched a new GOES satellite, which are the main weather satellites to help track weather patterns across the globe.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.