William Shatner to co-narrate ‘Our Planet Live in Concert’ coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Emmy® Award-winning actor William Shatner announced Thursday that he has signed on to provide special on-screen co-narration for the all-new concert tour, “Our Planet Live in Concert.”

According to the Mayo Civic Center, the tour will perform at the Mayo Civic Center on March 26, 2023.

Tickets are available at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. Box office hours are Wednesdays-Fridays, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Audiences will experience the magic of “Our Planet” with the most memorable clips from the series projected on a large HD screen. Like the series, the live show is narrated onscreen by David Attenborough. The original Emmy-nominated score by Oscar®-winning composer Steven Price has been reworked for a two-hour performance, which will be performed by an 18- piece orchestra.

Actor William Shatner to Co-Narrate “Our Planet Live in Concert” Coming To Mayo Civic Center March 26 (Mayo Civic Center)

“My deeply immersive journey into space gave me a profound appreciation for the earth and its fragility,” Shatner said. “The reimagining of the Netflix series takes the audience on a journey showcasing our world with spectacular visuals, narration and music. The combination of all these elements gives the audience an opportunity to celebrate our planet together— the home we all share —and its wonders, while showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it.”

Our Planet blends wildlife footage with the mysteries of how and why animals migrate. The series features imagery of the Earth’s most beautiful, intriguing and surprising wildlife as it follows animals on the move from plains to frozen worlds to high seas and beyond.

The show’s run time is approximately two hours including intermission.

For each performance, a donation will be made to benefit Our Planet producing partner organization WWF.

