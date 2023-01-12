What can you get at Mayo Clinic Stores?

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic stores offer a wide range of high-quality medical products recommended by Mayo Clinic physicians that can help aid patients through recovery and daily life.

Scott Welder is the director of Mayo Clinic Stores. He joined Midwest Access on Thursday.

Here’s a look at what they offer.

  • Braces
  • Breast pumps
  • Compression garments
  • Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) products
  • Daily living aids
  • Enteral nutrients
  • Exercise aids and adaptive equipment
  • Hospital beds
  • Lift chairs
  • Mastectomy products
  • Mobility aids, including canes, crutches, walkers and wheelchairs
  • Ostomy supplies
  • Oxygen
  • Personal care and convenience items
  • Respiratory devices
  • Urology supplies
  • Wound care supplies

Products and services are not available at all locations.

They have a mail-order service that makes at-home care easier. Select products can be shipped conveniently and confidentially to your home. You can call them toll-free at 888-303-9354 (CST).

More details here.

