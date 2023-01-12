What can you get at Mayo Clinic Stores?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic stores offer a wide range of high-quality medical products recommended by Mayo Clinic physicians that can help aid patients through recovery and daily life.

Scott Welder is the director of Mayo Clinic Stores. He joined Midwest Access on Thursday.

Here’s a look at what they offer.

Braces

Breast pumps

Compression garments

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) products

Daily living aids

Enteral nutrients

Exercise aids and adaptive equipment

Hospital beds

Lift chairs

Mastectomy products

Mobility aids, including canes, crutches, walkers and wheelchairs

Ostomy supplies

Oxygen

Personal care and convenience items

Respiratory devices

Urology supplies

Wound care supplies

Products and services are not available at all locations.

They have a mail-order service that makes at-home care easier. Select products can be shipped conveniently and confidentially to your home. You can call them toll-free at 888-303-9354 (CST).

More details here.

