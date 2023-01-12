Warm weekend; Snow chances next week

Above average temperatures this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ll have quiet and warm conditions settling in for the upcoming weekend. Highs will return to the middle 30s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Friday’s forecast:

Friday's forecast
Friday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will be around the seasonal averages in the lower 20s and upper teens. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-15 mph. Wind chills through the afternoon will be in the single digits.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will warm into the middle and upper 30s with partly sunny skies. Overnight lows Saturday and Sunday nights will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures next week will continue to stay above average, but we are tracking several weather-makers next week. Scattered showers with some minor mixing will be possible throughout the day on Monday. Then a second weather-maker could impact the region Wednesday and Thursday. This system could produce some wintry weather across SE MN and NE IA.

Winter weather potential
Winter weather potential(KTTC)

Areas in yellow will see the chance of wintry weather next Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, because we are still seven days out, the winter potential is still low. This will be something we’ll keep an eye on through the weekend.

Nick

