Truck convoy to escort 12-year-old boy killed in snowmobile crash

Blaze Himle
Blaze Himle(gofundme)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The family of a boy who was killed in a snowmobile crash this past weekend is calling all truck drivers to help honor their son.

They are asking truck drivers to help escort 12-year-old Blaze Himle with a truck convoy to his final resting place on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

The convoy will begin after the funeral at First Lutheran Church in Lake City and head to Thielman, Minnesota where Himle will be laid to rest. The convoy will begin lining up between 9:30-10 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church.

Himle was killed Sunday after crashing his snowmobile into a tree in Wabasha County.

According to the GoFundMe started for his family, Himle had a big love for Semi trucks and wanted to be a truck driver when he grew up.

The hashtag #lightitupforblaze has been spreading on social media where truckers all across the country are sharing photos of their Semi trucks lit up to honor Himle.

RELATED: GoFundMe started for 12-year-old boy killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash

