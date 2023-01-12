Student arrested after threat found written in high school bathroom

A pair of handcuffs.
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – A 16-year-old student was arrested after a threat of violence was found in a bathroom at St. Charles High School on Monday.

Officers said she admitted to writing the threat as a result from a dare.

St. Charles Police said in a Facebook post there is no longer a threat to public safety.

The student has been referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for charges of threats of violence, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Police said they will continue to have extra patrols inside and outside schools for the rest of the week as a precaution.

