Rochester Public Schools hosts drum off for charity

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Students in Rochester faced off not for a trophy, but for charity Wednesday. Students from Century, John Marshall and Mayo high schools gathered for a drum off.

While it might have been a drum line competition, there was no winner as all of the proceeds went to the school individual fundraisers. The drum off started seven years ago and it was the student’s idea to do the event as a fundraiser.

“I think my favorite part about it is that its event where all our high schools come together, normally we are competing, but this is a chance to come together and support our community,” Century High School band director Amanada Kaus said.

Mayo donated its money to the Dorothy Day House, John Marshall’s went to Christmas Anonymous, and Century donated to Bear Creek Services. The students had been practicing for this event since the summer.

