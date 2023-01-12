Rochester Public Schools hosts drum off for charity

RPS holds drum off for charity.
RPS holds drum off for charity.(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Students in Rochester faced off not for a trophy, but for charity Wednesday. Students from Century, John Marshall and Mayo high schools gathered for a drum off.

While it might have been a drum line competition, there was no winner as all of the proceeds went to the school individual fundraisers. The drum off started seven years ago and it was the student’s idea to do the event as a fundraiser.

“I think my favorite part about it is that its event where all our high schools come together, normally we are competing, but this is a chance to come together and support our community,” Century High School band director Amanada Kaus said.

Mayo donated its money to the Dorothy Day House, John Marshall’s went to Christmas Anonymous, and Century donated to Bear Creek Services. The students had been practicing for this event since the summer.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police officers were still on the scene at Manor Park Tuesday afternoon after reports...
20-year-old man found dead at Manor Park
Blaze Himle
GoFundMe started for 12-year-old boy killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools proposes new grading guidelines
St. Charles High School
St. Charles police investigating threat found in school bathroom
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor

Latest News

Rochester Downtown Alliance hosts pitch competition.
Rochester Downtown Alliances pitch competition
Rent prices continue to skyrocket.
Olmsted County rent continues to rise
Healing conversations, Darian Leddy reports
Food banks feeling effects of soaring egg prices
Food banks feeling effects of soaring egg prices