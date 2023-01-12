Rochester elementary students record newscast for Gage-TV

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s Discovery Week at Gage Elementary in Rochester.

This is when students get the opportunity to have some fun with different professions.

KTTC reporter Darian Leddy visited the school yesterday to chat about what it’s like to work at a news station.

Leddy even helped the students with their on-air skills. The students got to record their own newscast for Gage-TV

