Rochester elementary students record newscast for Gage-TV

Gage-TV News
Gage-TV News(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s Discovery Week at Gage Elementary in Rochester.

This is when students get the opportunity to have some fun with different professions.

KTTC reporter Darian Leddy visited the school yesterday to chat about what it’s like to work at a news station.

Leddy even helped the students with their on-air skills. The students got to record their own newscast for Gage-TV

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
A pair of handcuffs.
Student arrested after threat found written in high school bathroom
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
Rochester police officers were still on the scene at Manor Park Tuesday afternoon after reports...
20-year-old man found dead at Manor Park
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system

Latest News

MnDOT
Public information meeting set to learn about I-90 Austin bridges project
Blaze Himle
Truck convoy to escort 12-year-old boy killed in snowmobile crash
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
Functional Foods
Hy-Vee dietitian shares functional food tips