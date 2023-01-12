Rochester Downtown Alliances pitch competition

Start-up event grant applicants presented their ideas for a downtown event, activity or program. It was a shark tank style pitch competition to a panel of commu
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday Rochester Downtown Alliance had its second ever pitch night.

Start-up event grant applicants presented their ideas for a downtown event, activity or program. It was a shark tank style pitch competition to a panel of community judges.

The judges were looking for many aspects but specifically accessibility and what diversity the program would bring to downtown Rochester.

There was a grand total in grant funding of $25,000 up for grabs. Each team could only receive up to $3,000.

“We hope we have enough to distribute to everybody it’s really going to shake down to what the judges decide we can allocate up to three thousand but not everybody asked for that much, so we’ll see how the distributions go,” executive director Holly Masek said.

The alliance had ten pitches tonight that previously applied for the competition. Some pitches even included a musical, an African celebration and an art war.

The judges did not say when they plan to announce the winners or money awarded.

