Rochester Community and Technical College receives $100,000 scholarship fund

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester hotel is partnering with Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) to help send its employees to college.

Thursday, the Bea Family Foundation announced it is committing $100,000 to RCTC for scholarships for union and hourly employees at the Kahler Hotel. The Bea Family owns the Kahler Hotel.

For its first year, the foundation will offer four $2,000 scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year. In years to follow, the foundation will provide two $1,500 scholarships every year.

Family members of employees are also eligible for the scholarship. It’s the first scholarship program at RCTC that is eligible for both employees and their family members.

“We rely heavily on our Kahler associates and their skill and their professionalism in order to service our guests every day and we are very excited to be able to continue that investment and fund this educational initiative,” Kahler Hospitality Group board representative Javon D Bea said.

The scholarship application opens online on April 7 and is open until May 15.

