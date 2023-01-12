Public information meeting set to learn about I-90 Austin bridges project

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The public is invited to attend an in-person information meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Austin to learn more about a construction project to replace and improve Interstate 90 bridges and interchanges in Austin.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Austin Public Library located at 323 4th Ave. NE.

The session is drop-in style to better fit individual schedules. People may arrive at any time to learn, ask questions, sign up for updates, and then leave at their convenience.

People unable to attend the in-person event will be able to review information and displays from the meeting afterward on the project website and provide comments on the plans.

From 2024 to 2026, MnDOT is planning to replace or repair bridges at six sites along the I-90 corridor in Austin. The work will include bridges at:

Oakland Avenue West (Hwy 105), replace in 2024

14th Street Northwest (Hwy 218 north), replace in 2026

Fourth Street Northwest, replace in 2024-2025

I-90 over Cedar River, replace in 2024-2025

I-90 over Sixth Street Northeast, rehabilitate in 2024-2025

21st Street Northeast (Hwy 218 south), replace in 2026

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.