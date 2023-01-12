MNsure warning Minnesotans of potential insurance scams

MNsure says 2022 premiums will be lower, with more choices
MNsure says 2022 premiums will be lower, with more choices
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s healthcare marketplace is putting out a scam warning just as open enrollment ends Jan. 15.

The open enrollment deadline for MNsure is approaching fast, with the official close of the period coming Sunday, Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

MNsure leaders said around this time of year, scammers may be more likely to try and steal your personal information.

“We want people to be aware that if they’re on a website that insists on collecting their telephone number, to provide an estimate, that’s a really clear sign you’re not working with us,” Libby Caulum, the director of public affairs for MNsure, said.

There are a few telltale signs of scammers trying to make sure Minnesotans aren’t getting the coverage they’re looking for.

“Those scammers might be trying just to get your personal information or fool you into purchasing products that don’t meet your needs and don’t provide comprehensive coverage,” Caulum said.

According to Caulum, MNsure will never ask for credit card or social security information over the phone.

“These folks might be, you know, claiming that they could even find you a better plan than MNsure could for less money,” she said.

Scammers often will bombard you with phone calls, asking for personal information and even threatening to discontinue your health coverage, according to Caulum.

This weekend, MNsure will have extended contact hours for open enrollment.

  • Saturday 1/14: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 1/15: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about MNsure, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
A pair of handcuffs.
Student arrested after threat found written in high school bathroom
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
Rochester police officers were still on the scene at Manor Park Tuesday afternoon after reports...
20-year-old man found dead at Manor Park
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system

Latest News

MnDOT
Public information meeting set to learn about I-90 Austin bridges project
Blaze Himle
Truck convoy to escort 12-year-old boy killed in snowmobile crash
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
Gage-TV News
Rochester elementary students record newscast for Gage-TV
Functional Foods
Hy-Vee dietitian shares functional food tips