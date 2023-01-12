MNsure warning Minnesotans of potential insurance scams

DULUTH, MN (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s healthcare marketplace is putting out a scam warning just as open enrollment ends Jan. 15.

The open enrollment deadline for MNsure is approaching fast, with the official close of the period coming Sunday, Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

MNsure leaders said around this time of year, scammers may be more likely to try and steal your personal information.

“We want people to be aware that if they’re on a website that insists on collecting their telephone number, to provide an estimate, that’s a really clear sign you’re not working with us,” Libby Caulum, the director of public affairs for MNsure, said.

There are a few telltale signs of scammers trying to make sure Minnesotans aren’t getting the coverage they’re looking for.

“Those scammers might be trying just to get your personal information or fool you into purchasing products that don’t meet your needs and don’t provide comprehensive coverage,” Caulum said.

According to Caulum, MNsure will never ask for credit card or social security information over the phone.

“These folks might be, you know, claiming that they could even find you a better plan than MNsure could for less money,” she said.

Scammers often will bombard you with phone calls, asking for personal information and even threatening to discontinue your health coverage, according to Caulum.

This weekend, MNsure will have extended contact hours for open enrollment.

Saturday 1/14: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 1/15: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about MNsure, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.