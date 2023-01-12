Hy-Vee dietitian shares functional food tips
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Registered Hy-Vee dietitian Alea Fite joined Midwest Access Thursday to share some tips about functional foods.
So what are functional foods?
“It’s a food item that helps your body function, so a nutrient-dense food,” Fite said.
She showed off some of the functional foods: berries, wild rice, nuts, seeds, vegetables like broccoli and leafy greens, so whole food options.
For more tips from her, check out the attached video.
