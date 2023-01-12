Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, on Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa legislators on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, gave final approval to a bill that would prohibit transgender females from participating in girls high school sports and women's college athletics, sending a divisive bill likely to draw legal challenges to the governor. Reynolds last year lobbied lawmakers to pass a similar measure but it failed to advance.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.

The funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds

“I’ve been steadfast in my commitment to advancing housing opportunities to ensure that every Iowan can live near their work,” said Gov. Reynolds. “To meet that goal, we must not only build new housing but we also must preserve our existing housing stock. Today’s investments will give new life to more than 130 aging homes so that Iowa families can be proud to call them home for many years to come.”

Grant Award recipients include:

  • City of Burlington - $1,000,000   
  • City of Grinnell - $1,000,000   
  • City of Keokuk - $600,000   
  • City of Mason City - $1,000,000   
  • City of Washington - $400,000

Applications for the pilot program were scored on a competitive basis and included criteria such as housing need, impact, community readiness, public/private partnerships and additional funds leveraged.

For more information and details on the awards, click the link here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
A pair of handcuffs.
Student arrested after threat found written in high school bathroom
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
Rochester police officers were still on the scene at Manor Park Tuesday afternoon after reports...
20-year-old man found dead at Manor Park
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system

Latest News

Gage-TV News
Rochester elementary students record newscast for Gage-TV
MnDOT
Public information meeting set to learn about I-90 Austin bridges project
Blaze Himle
Truck convoy to escort 12-year-old boy killed in snowmobile crash
Functional Foods
Hy-Vee dietitian shares functional food tips