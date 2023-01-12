Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.

The funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds

“I’ve been steadfast in my commitment to advancing housing opportunities to ensure that every Iowan can live near their work,” said Gov. Reynolds. “To meet that goal, we must not only build new housing but we also must preserve our existing housing stock. Today’s investments will give new life to more than 130 aging homes so that Iowa families can be proud to call them home for many years to come.”

Grant Award recipients include:

City of Burlington - $1,000,000

City of Grinnell - $1,000,000

City of Keokuk - $600,000

City of Mason City - $1,000,000

City of Washington - $400,000

Applications for the pilot program were scored on a competitive basis and included criteria such as housing need, impact, community readiness, public/private partnerships and additional funds leveraged.

For more information and details on the awards, click the link here.

