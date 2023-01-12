Counterfeit $100 bills passed at Rochester Hy-Vee

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester police are encouraging local businesses to be on alert after several counterfeit bills were passed at a local grocery store.

On Monday, January 9, four counterfeit $100 bills were accepted as payment at the Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee.

Police say 10 dollar bills had been “washed” with 100 reprinted on them. Police say because the paper is genuine currency a counterfeit marker will not detect the forgery.

The suspect is an adult female. She purchased a $300 gift certificate and got change for the rest.

Police are reminding businesses to not just rely on a counterfeit marker when accepting large bills, but to also hold them up to light to ensure they are genuine.

