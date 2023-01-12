A colder end to the work week; the weekend looks mild for January standards

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold air is blowing into the region today on the heels of a cold front that swept through the region last night, setting the stage for a more seasonable end to the work week. Our temperatures have reached the upper 20s and 30s each day this week, but today’s colder readings will be a bit of a reality check for us as temperatures will gradually fall from the mid-20s to the upper teens by the evening commute. A raw northwest breeze will reach 20 miles per hour at times, keeping our wind chill values in the single digits for much of the day. Thick clouds and areas of fog will hang around throughout the day with some snow flurries also possible.

We'll have gray skies with brisk winds and temps will slowly fall to the teens as we approach the evening. (KTTC)

We'll have gray skies with brisk winds and falling temps today. (KTTC)

Clouds will gradually clear off tonight with a diminishing northwest breeze. Temperatures will fall into the single digits and low teens and wind chill values will be around zero.

Friday will be brighter, but seasonably cold with afternoon high temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. Fortunately, winds will be lighter tomorrow as high pressure glides through the Upper Mississippi Valley, so there won’t be much of an additional wind chill impact.

We'll have cold sunshine with light winds on Friday. (KTTC)

Warmer air will blow into the region for the weekend on the backside of the area of high pressure. We’ll have abundant sunshine on Saturday with a brisk south breeze that will help deliver the warmer air mass to the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s with south winds reaching 20 miles per hour at times, giving us wind chill indices in the teens and low 20s.

We'll have sunshine through much of the weekend with high temperatures that will be several degrees warmer than the seasonal average. (KTTC)

Clouds will slowly thicken on Sunday with a slightly lighter breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s which is about 15 degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

A storm system will move through the region on Monday, bringing mainly light rain to the area as temperatures will be above-freezing for the vast majority of the day. Expect high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s in the afternoon. After a breezy and colder Tuesday, another storm system will bring a chance of snow to the area late in the day Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s for both days.

We'll have sunshine this weekend with rain possible next Monday and a chance of snow late next Wednesday. (KTTC)

Next Friday and Saturday will be sunnier, but seasonally cold with high temperatures in the mid-20s and another round of snow will be possible for the following Sunday.

Temps will warm this weekend and then slowly fall off through the course of next week. (KTTC)

