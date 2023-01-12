Applications open for Rochester’s Poet Laureate

City of Rochester
City of Rochester(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester is accepting applications for a new Poet Laureate.

Any local poet can submit an application until February 28, 2023. The new Poet Laureate will be appointed in April 2023 by Mayor Norton.

According to the City of Rochester, the City’s Poet Laureate was established to promote appreciation for poetry and the language arts. The Poet Laureate works with cultural, educational and other organizations to encourage the public to enjoy and express poetic and literary creativity.

These goals are accomplished via public appearances, readings, workshops, and other public displays of poetry. Additionally, the Poet Laureate will participate in an inaugural reading and will help organize at least four additional community events during the term.

Rochester’s first Poet Laureate, Jane Belau, was appointed by Mayor Brede in April 2012 and Mayor Norton appointed Susan McMillan in March 2019. Both Poet Laureates have served the community by organizing events and activities around reading and poetry.

Applicants must be willing to commit to serving a four-year (preferred) or two-year term, and to create, encourage, and share poetry in the community.

Application materials and additional information can be requested by emailing Southeastern Minnesota Poets at poets.semn@gmail.com.

More information can be found here.

