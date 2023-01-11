WGU offers scholarships for struggling adults

Scholarships
Scholarships(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Western Governors University has launched a scholarship aimed at supporting adults who have faced struggles that have prevented them from achieving their goals.

The “I Have a Dream” scholarships are open to new and returning students enrolling in any of WGU’s programs.

The goal of the scholarship is to provide a more affordable and accessible pathway; encouraging people to realize their dreams and work towards them.

Applications are now open online.

To apply, visit this link.

