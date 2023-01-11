Twins sign Carlos Correa to six-year contract

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday that they have signed shortstop Carlos Correa to a six-year guaranteed contract through the 2028 season.

According to the announcement, the deal includes four team options covering the 2029 through 2032 campaigns, each of which can automatically vest based on performance in the previous season.

Correa hit .291 (152-for-522) with 24 doubles, one triple, 22 home runs, 64 RBI, 70 runs scored, 61 walks, a .366 on-base percentage and an .834 OPS in 136 games for the Twins last season.

He led all MLB shortstops in OPS (.834), while ranking second among that same group in slugging percentage (.467) and on-base percentage (.366), and third in batting average (.291) and RC/27 (5.84). Correa also hit .310 (79-for-255) with an .880 OPS in 67 home games, the sixth-highest home average in the AL and 10th best in baseball; it was also the eighth-best home average in Target Field history (since 2010).

After the season, Correa was named winner of the Most Valuable Twin Award, the Bob Allison Award for leadership, the Jim Kaat Award as Twins Defensive Player of the Year, the Mike Augustin “Media Good Guy” Award and the Carl R. Pohlad Outstanding Community Service Award, as voted on by the Twin Cities chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and the Twins Community Fund Board of Directors.

The Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico native was selected first overall by the Astros in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Puerto Rico Baseball Academy and has hit .279 (933-for-3346) with 186 doubles, nine triples, 155 home runs, 553 RBI, 508 runs scored, 408 walks, a .357 on-base percentage and an .836 OPS in 888 career major league games.

Correa’s 39.5 career WAR, per Baseball Reference, ranks sixth among major league position players since 2015.

The 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, Correa is a two-time AL All-Star (2017 as a starter and ‘21 as a reserve), a World Series champion (2017) and the winner of the 2021 Rawlings AL Gold Glove at shortstop as well as the 2021 AL Platinum Glove Award, given annually to the best overall fielder in each league.

Since 2018, he leads all major league shortstops with 50 defensive runs saved, according to Fangraphs.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 79 career Postseason games, batting .272 (82-for-301) with 16 doubles, 18 home runs, 59 RBI, 30 walks, 37 runs scored, a .344 on-base percentage and an .849 OPS.

Correa ranks sixth on baseball’s all-time list in Postseason RBI and tied for seventh in home runs, matching Nelson Cruz and Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson and Mickey Mantle.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Twins have designated Kyle Garlick for release or assignment.

