Tranquil weather is in store for the next few days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Skies have cleared nicely in most of the area in the wake of last night’s freezing rain event and the bonus sunshine is warming temperatures to mild levels for January standards. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low and mid-30s which is about ten degrees warmer than the seasonal average. Winds will be on the light side for the rest of the day.

We'll have mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temps in the 30s. (KTTC)

Colder, drier air will begin to blow into the area tonight on brisk northwest winds. Overnight lows will be around 20 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Colder, drier air is moving into the region, setting the stage for some slightly colder, tranquil weather to round out the week. (KTTC)

A few flurries will be possible first thing Thursday with breaks of sunshine likely in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Winds from the northwest will reach 20 miles per hour at times, adding an extra chill to the air.

Temps will be a little colder with some flurries in the area on Thursday. (KTTC)

Friday looks a little sunnier, but also a little colder. We’ll have a fair amount of sunshine in the area with a light northwest breeze and high temperatures will be in the low 20s, the coldest afternoon readings of the week.

Warmer air will build in for the weekend, helping temperatures climb into the 30 once again. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 30s. Clouds will slowly thicken on Sunday, but temperatures will be the warmest of the week, reaching the mid and upper 30s in the afternoon hours.

We'll experience milder weather this weekend with sunshine. (KTTC)

A storm system will bring a chance of light rain to the area on Monday that may start as freezing rain briefly in the early morning hours. Expect high temperatures in the mid-30s in the afternoon with a light south breeze.

We'll have chilly sunshine to round out the week before warmer air builds in over the weekend. (KTTC)

After a couple of mainly cloudy days that will feature high temperatures in the low 30s, there will be a chance of light snow next Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 20s.

The end of the week and the following weekend will be drier and seasonably cold with high temperatures in the mid and upper 20s.

High temps will be in the 20s and 30s for the next week or more. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.