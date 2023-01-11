Slick spots on roads today; quieter weather late this week and for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Slick roads and sidewalks remain the primary concern in our area today after a weak storm system produced some freezing rain during the overnight hours. We’ll have some fog hanging around until late this morning to go with peeks of sunshine in the sky overhead. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 30s which is about ten degrees warmer than the seasonal average. Winds will be on the light side throughout the day.

Colder, drier air will begin to blow into the area tonight on brisk northwest winds. Overnight lows will be around 20 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

A few flurries will be possible first thing Thursday with breaks of sunshine likely in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Winds from the northwest will reach 20 miles per hour at times, adding an extra chill to the air.

Friday looks a little sunnier, but also a little colder. We’ll have a fair amount of sunshine in the area with a light northwest breeze and high temperatures will be in the low 20s, the coldest afternoon readings of the week.

Warmer air will build in for the weekend, helping temperatures climb into the 30 once again. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 30s. Clouds will slowly thicken on Sunday, but temperatures will be the warmest of the week, reaching the mid and upper 30s in the afternoon hours.

A storm system will bring a chance of light rain to the area on Monday that may start as freezing rain briefly in the early morning hours. Expect high temperatures in the mid-30s in the afternoon with a light south breeze.

After a couple of mainly cloudy days that will feature high temperatures in the low 30s, there will be a chance of light snow next Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 20s.

The end of the week and the following weekend will be drier and seasonably cold with high temperatures in the mid and upper 20s.

